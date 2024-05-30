Avestar Capital LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.78. 3,924,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,030,063. The company has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.