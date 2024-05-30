Avestar Capital LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,503.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 258,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,564,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN
Amgen Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.23 and its 200 day moving average is $286.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.