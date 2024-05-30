Avestar Capital LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 291,733.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

LOW stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,576. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.40.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

