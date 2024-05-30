Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 2.4 %
SBUX traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,891,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
