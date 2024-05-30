Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $340,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eaton by 97.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,767,000 after purchasing an additional 918,422 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Eaton by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,698,000 after acquiring an additional 654,855 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.20. 1,185,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $175.29 and a 1 year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

