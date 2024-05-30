Axie Infinity Price Hits $7.57 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.57 or 0.00010932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $50.20 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,159.11 or 0.99821988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011765 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00114078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003775 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,283,065 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,274,427.13630423 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.79045707 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 455 active market(s) with $57,312,827.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

