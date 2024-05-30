Axie Infinity Price Hits $7.89 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $59.01 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $7.89 or 0.00011548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,274,423 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,257,308.3937539 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.90345841 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 455 active market(s) with $45,969,670.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

