AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the April 30th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 493,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

Featured Stories

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

