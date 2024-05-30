Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Shares Down 0.2%

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 193.40 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 194.40 ($2.48). 388,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 650,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.80 ($2.49).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £593.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,888.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.58.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

