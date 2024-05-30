Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Up 23.7% in May

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,378,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $151.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Balchem has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $159.52.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

