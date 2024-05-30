Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock Position Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,578 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.44% of Ball worth $80,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ball by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ball by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 313,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BALL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

