Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Sells $18,727.20 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 918 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $18,727.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Bartolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 199,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,554. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $554.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 59.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

