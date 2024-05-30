Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stake Boosted by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP owned 0.07% of Bandwidth worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,937 shares of company stock valued at $212,405 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 74,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $556.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

