Bank of America Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $350.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $288.57. 677,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

