Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.49

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 17.24%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

See Also

