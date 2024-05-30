Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$142.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.78.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$119.42. 1,647,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$128.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$125.42. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$133.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

