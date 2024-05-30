Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Lawrence B. Seidman Buys 2,040 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence B. Seidman bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,714.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,295.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BWFG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 7,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,643. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

