Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $10.98

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $11.24. Barclays shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 1,476,267 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.