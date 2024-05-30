BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 106,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 237,874 shares.The stock last traded at $153.16 and had previously closed at $151.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.
BeiGene Trading Up 2.5 %
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after buying an additional 727,556 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BeiGene by 17.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after acquiring an additional 588,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after acquiring an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in BeiGene by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 858,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after acquiring an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.
