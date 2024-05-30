Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 104000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Bell Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy porphyry copper-molybdenum project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

