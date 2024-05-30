Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.3-$42.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Best Buy stock traded up $7.77 on Thursday, hitting $79.67. 5,898,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

