Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Best Buy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.75-$6.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.64.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

