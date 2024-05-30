Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Big Banc Split Price Performance
BNK stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617. Big Banc Split has a twelve month low of C$7.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.83 million and a P/E ratio of 58.26.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
