Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

BNK stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617. Big Banc Split has a twelve month low of C$7.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.83 million and a P/E ratio of 58.26.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

