BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Brent Bellm Sells 31,907 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BigCommerce Trading Up 0.4 %
BigCommerce stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $638.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.84. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $12.75.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 109.97% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
