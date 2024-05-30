BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Brent Bellm Sells 31,907 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BigCommerce Trading Up 0.4 %

BigCommerce stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $638.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.84. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 109.97% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 719.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

