BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

BKYI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,576. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

About BIO-key International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.