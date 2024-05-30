BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Trading 2% Higher

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. 270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

BioGaia AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from BioGaia AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile

BioGaia AB (publ), a healthcare company, provides probiotic products worldwide. The company operates through Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

