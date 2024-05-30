Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 48,066.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Biogen by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.07. The stock had a trading volume of 939,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,378. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average is $229.30. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

