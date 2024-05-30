Biohaven’s (BHVN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Biohaven from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

BHVN stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 821,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,719. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 25,503 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,690,781.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 224,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,001,524. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

