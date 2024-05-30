BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

