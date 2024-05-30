Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.65

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 848979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIRK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $458,539,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $177,068,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $70,916,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,152,000. Finally, Bwcp LP lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 162.3% in the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 209,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 129,726 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.