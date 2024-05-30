Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,459.74

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and $37,459.74 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00086077 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012427 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001447 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,435.91 or 0.72110787 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.