Bittensor Price Down 13.1% This Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $33.82 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $403.68 or 0.00591547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,854,168 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,852,052. The last known price of Bittensor is 406.39484638 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $34,347,201.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

