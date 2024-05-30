BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 246.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 557,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 396,765 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 554.8% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 135,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 115,071 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $6,064,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSE MUE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

