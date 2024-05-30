BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Up 24.1% in May

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BRTR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.72. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,122. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

