Blue Owl Capital Co. (OBDC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 14th

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 83.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OBDC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,044. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

