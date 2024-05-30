Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $103.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.16. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $111.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,425.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,123 shares of company stock worth $9,054,679 over the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

