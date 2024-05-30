Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BEI.UN traded up C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$59.02 and a 52-week high of C$80.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEI.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.92.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

