Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0.7% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.49 and last traded at $175.66. Approximately 1,878,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,096,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.52.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

The firm has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.46 and its 200-day moving average is $205.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

