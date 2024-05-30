Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$105.00 to C$127.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$92.03 and last traded at C$91.00, with a volume of 77353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$90.98.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$92.20.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.71. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.