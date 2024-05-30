Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$105.00 to C$127.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$92.03 and last traded at C$91.00, with a volume of 77353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$90.98.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$92.20.
Get Our Latest Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.71. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
