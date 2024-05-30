Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5,366.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $20.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,754.62. 210,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,117. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,622.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,516.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

