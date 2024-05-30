Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,051 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

