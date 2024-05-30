Boston Family Office LLC Buys 699 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Yum China by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,530,000 after acquiring an additional 295,494 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,833,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,682,000 after purchasing an additional 337,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,777,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 23.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,088,000 after acquiring an additional 916,418 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.31. 1,169,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,043. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.