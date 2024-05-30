Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $9,763,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.75. 2,075,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,030. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average of $163.54. The stock has a market cap of $275.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.