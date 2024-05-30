Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $32,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.22. 570,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

