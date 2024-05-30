Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,563,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,356,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after buying an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.95. The stock had a trading volume of 501,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,337. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $224.40 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.95.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

