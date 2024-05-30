Boston Family Office LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,077,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $261,787,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 581,131 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,475,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,552,000 after purchasing an additional 566,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,413.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,925,000 after purchasing an additional 517,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.13. 680,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,198. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $211.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

