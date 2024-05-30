Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $22,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after acquiring an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,886,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24,337.4% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after buying an additional 235,829 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.08. 105,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,874. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. TD Cowen upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

