Boston Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,024 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 426,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 418,269 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Stock Performance
MRNA stock traded up $4.60 on Thursday, reaching $152.52. 3,315,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Activity at Moderna
In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,448 shares of company stock valued at $20,917,430 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
