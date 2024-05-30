Boston Family Office LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $526.56. 1,539,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,451. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $535.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.25 and a 200-day moving average of $496.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.