Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ BOXL remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.27. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

